IN MEMES: Please Step In's gogo just wants her money back!
After refusing to go for counselling, Twitter decided Please Step In's Gogo was only interested in getting her money back and agreed that she should get it soon.
In the final episode of the Mzansi Magic relationship-themed reality show, host Angie Diale, attempted to help Lydia's family resolve their conflict.
Sitting down with the family, she discovered that Gogo was angry that her son, William allegedly 'stole' her money.
The 'stolen money' caused a huge rift between Gogo and William, which negatively affected the rest of the family.
William was not willing to apologise but said he would pay back the money. However, Gogo was not interested in the apology, only saying she wants her money paid back.
Twitter couldn't help but make fun of the situation, using memes:
#PleaseStepIn all gogo wants is for William to #PayBackTheMoney pic.twitter.com/m8dWGSsCPh— Teboho Ke Mang (@GrootmanTebza) October 3, 2017
#PleaseStepIn— PereZa ✌🏾👽 (@Watzisnames) October 3, 2017
Gogo : I want my money!
William : I will give you in January.
January comes : pic.twitter.com/mHgHijnWBi
#PleaseStepIn now i really know how much is this. Gogo is pissed hey pic.twitter.com/T9a8gB5nUC— Nqobile Xulu Nene (@Nqobilegx) October 3, 2017
Gogo say to William— The T Man (@Ooglermarc) October 4, 2017
#pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/oQhqe2JJQI
God handle William asseblief toe #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/xTlq551NYc— Mpho Phaka (@Mphophaka) October 3, 2017
Its morning and I am still disgusted by William's behavior. #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/WMLEnqbIyJ— Mangie M (@mmalisebo24) October 4, 2017
#PleaseStepIn This Pedi Gogo just wants money deposited to her account and people still say Xhosa women love money.. Nizofa yazi.. pic.twitter.com/gUT2dWHUEq— Veezy (@ntlekeniv) October 3, 2017
All this Gogo wants is her money #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/gToIzsHY3Y— Miss Supermodel 🌸 (@NMalungu) October 4, 2017
#PleaseStepIn— Ama (@Amentious) October 3, 2017
Koko here pulled a classic, this is a subtitle of the decade if not century pic.twitter.com/rz85ZSoNZB
#PleaseStepIn magogo rising from the dead and goes "hey" my money 😂. Why am I laughing.. pic.twitter.com/PQRBT3K1JN— Lesiba (@lesiba_knox) October 3, 2017
