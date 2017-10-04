IN MEMES: Please Step In's gogo just wants her money back!

After refusing to go for counselling, Twitter decided Please Step In's Gogo was only interested in getting her money back and agreed that she should get it soon.

In the final episode of the Mzansi Magic relationship-themed reality show, host Angie Diale, attempted to help Lydia's family resolve their conflict.

Sitting down with the family, she discovered that Gogo was angry that her son, William allegedly 'stole' her money.

The 'stolen money' caused a huge rift between Gogo and William, which negatively affected the rest of the family.

William was not willing to apologise but said he would pay back the money. However, Gogo was not interested in the apology, only saying she wants her money paid back.

Twitter couldn't help but make fun of the situation, using memes: