TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Please Step In's gogo just wants her money back!

04 October 2017 - 09:54 By TshisaLIVE
Please Step In's Gogo is gatvol of asking for her money to be paid back.
Please Step In's Gogo is gatvol of asking for her money to be paid back.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

After refusing to go for counselling, Twitter decided Please Step In's Gogo was only interested in getting her money back and agreed that she should get it soon.

In the final episode of the Mzansi Magic relationship-themed reality show, host Angie Diale, attempted to help Lydia's family resolve their conflict.

Sitting down with the family, she discovered that Gogo was angry that her son, William allegedly 'stole' her money.

The 'stolen money' caused a huge rift between Gogo and William, which negatively affected the rest of the family.

William was not willing to apologise but said he would pay back the money. However, Gogo was not interested in the apology, only saying she wants her money paid back.

Twitter couldn't help but make fun of the situation, using memes:

Here's how Minnie & Quinton's fairytale began

As die-hard fans eagerly wait to watch Minnie Dlamini's three-part wedding series, the TV personality has been doing a great job with feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

I have been rejected for everything but my talent, says Makgotso M

Is'thunzi and Muvhango actress, Makgotso M believes that too often actors are not appreciated for their acting skills, adding that she was denied ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'I don't owe him anything' - Busiswa and PE promoter in money battle

Musician Busiswa has denied accusations that she owes a PE promoter R10,000 after she allegedly failed to perform at The Irock Jazz festival late ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Sbu Noah survives scary car crash

Gospel singer Sbu Noah has been left shaken, but is grateful to have escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a car crash last ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

WATCH: Former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro pops the question

Former Orlando Pirates striker, Tendai Ndoro is on cloud nine after proposing to his girlfriend during a surprise visit recently. The star, who ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  2. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Violence and court clashes: Has the ANC descended into chaos?
‘National ANC will support province in court appeal’: Top 5 quotes from ...
X