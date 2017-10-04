TshisaLIVE

Motlatsi Mafatshe's wife: Thank you for making sure I'm the best

04 October 2017 - 13:05 By TshisaLIVE
Millicent Nkangane and Motlatsi Mafatshe are relationship goals.
Millicent Nkangane and Motlatsi Mafatshe are relationship goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Fashion designer Millicent Nkangane has nothing but praise for her hubby and actor Motlatsi Mafatshe. 

Millicent recently celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by those close to her and thanked Motlatsi for being her ride or die. 

"Ncaaaaw my bestie, its been such a long journey... 15 years strong. Thank you for making sure I'm best. You make me so happy . I love u papa," she said. 

Millicent added that she was looking forward to many more blissful years with her man. 

Motlatsi and Millicent, who are childhood sweethearts, got married in November 2014 and welcomed their first child together last year. 

Life goals ne? 

Gayle King on Trevor Noah: He's living a life of defiant achievement

Oprah Winfrey's bestie, Gayle King, had nothing but applause for our guy Trevor Noah. She was asked by US publication, Variety, to write a tribute to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'It just got too much'- DJ Mobi Dixon recovering after health scare

DJ Mobi Dixon is recovering at home after undergoing treatment for exhaustion at a clinic in Johannesburg this week. The star told TshisaLIVE that ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mampintsha: Babes is not trying to be like Zodwa Wabantu

Mampintsha has rubbished suggestions that Babes Wodumo was trying to be like Zodwa Wabantu and was threatened by the dancer's rise to fame. Fans have ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'Poverty has made us desperate,' says Lerato Kganyago on bogus pastors

Lerato Kganyago joined the rest of Twitter last night as they expressed their disgust over 'bogus' pastors taking advantage of poor peoples' ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her TshisaLIVE
  3. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Clearly the devil got you,' says AKA on 'photoshopped cocaine' snap TshisaLIVE
  5. I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
Violence and court clashes: Has the ANC descended into chaos?
X