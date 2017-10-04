Motlatsi Mafatshe's wife: Thank you for making sure I'm the best
Fashion designer Millicent Nkangane has nothing but praise for her hubby and actor Motlatsi Mafatshe.
Millicent recently celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by those close to her and thanked Motlatsi for being her ride or die.
"Ncaaaaw my bestie, its been such a long journey... 15 years strong. Thank you for making sure I'm best. You make me so happy . I love u papa," she said.
Millicent added that she was looking forward to many more blissful years with her man.
Motlatsi and Millicent, who are childhood sweethearts, got married in November 2014 and welcomed their first child together last year.
Life goals ne?
....and then there's this squad ' 🙄 you people are a problem hey 😂 yeses ' but anyway ....my birthday is your birthday !!!! Love you ladies so much ❤️ you guys really love me hey ' I hope ale pretendi ! 😂😂 ...... Thank you for allowing me to be your boss ' ... But I'm enough now , see you guys next year ' cheers ! 💋
Im 30 yo'll !!!! 🙆🏽.........' I've never felt so childish in my life 😂😂😂😂😂 30 is such a joke !! 😂😂😂😂 so dirty !!!!!' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 thank you God ' i made it ✌🏾️ ..... 📸 : my brother @urbankreativesa '"""" p.s whoever stole my earings from my ears on Friday night ' pls bring them back ' thanks friends 💋 @hairbychichi you never disappoint !!! Thank you ❤️ @malebojmoropa my face beater !!!! Bona beyps ' ..... Keleboha mopento !!! Waze wangi dweba !!!! Thank u Ma 🙏🏾
