Motlatsi Mafatshe's wife: Thank you for making sure I'm the best

Fashion designer Millicent Nkangane has nothing but praise for her hubby and actor Motlatsi Mafatshe.

Millicent recently celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by those close to her and thanked Motlatsi for being her ride or die.

"Ncaaaaw my bestie, its been such a long journey... 15 years strong. Thank you for making sure I'm best. You make me so happy . I love u papa," she said.

Millicent added that she was looking forward to many more blissful years with her man.

Motlatsi and Millicent, who are childhood sweethearts, got married in November 2014 and welcomed their first child together last year.

Life goals ne?