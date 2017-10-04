TshisaLIVE

The Soil bandmates 'made no less than R350,000 a month' after first hits

04 October 2017 - 12:08 By TshisaLIVE
The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about going broke.
Image: Via Ntsika's Instagram

The Soil frontman Ntsika Ngxanga has opened up about the success of the group and the money that came from it, revealing that after their first few hits the group's members pocketed at least R350,000 each a month.

"We are making a lot of money. The trick is  how you maintain it. I remember just after 2012 when we really started racking it up. In a month, individually, we would have no less than R350,000 a month as a salary. You are talking about kids here who just came from varsity and came from Soweto, which is a place where we didn't have a lot of money and we were starting to make money our parents couldn't even dream about," he told Metro FM's Rams Mabote.

He said that he learnt to save his money, especially after once blowing over R300,000 in one month.

"I was still renting a flat. Come December, my main account had R308,000 in it and I remember partying up a storm. When the 30 days elapsed I woke up with like R7,000. It was tax season as well. With tax they don't calculate what you now have they calculate what you always had, and I was found wanting. I had to now borrow from my brother and I realised this is not the life," he explained.

He said that celebs and public figures sometimes mislead the youth with their lifestyle.

"People force fame and fortune to be related, because with fortune, they think they must do everything under the umbrella of fame. People go out there to prove themselves using flashy cars and misleading the youth. We have to breed a different kind of millionaire. We can't all be at Taboo partying up a storm. We could be at home with our wives and family," he said.

