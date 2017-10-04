TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Barack Obama's super sweet anniversary message to Michelle will give you the feels

04 October 2017 - 09:49 By TshisaLIVE
Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are relationship goals.
Image: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS

Former US president, Barack Obama held nothing back when he surprised his wife, Michelle with the sweetest video recording to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. 

The former first lady was at an event, which was pleasantly interrupted by a video of Obama, that was played on a giant TV screen. 

"The idea that you have to put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, patient, wonderful person you are," he said. 

Obama gushed about how Michelle was an extraordinary partner for 25 years. "Not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, someone who can make me laugh, somebody you has always made sure I was following what I thought was right, you have also been an example to out daughters and to the rest of the country," he said. 

He spoke proudly of Michelle's grace, honesty and strength, which he said was the reason people fell in love with her. "Truly the best decision I've ever made was asking you out on a date," he added. 

Watch the rest of Obama's video message here: 

