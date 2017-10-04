TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro pops the question

04 October 2017 - 08:25 By TshisaLIVE
Footballer Tendai Ndoro got engaged.
Footballer Tendai Ndoro got engaged.

Former Orlando Pirates striker, Tendai Ndoro is on cloud nine after proposing to his girlfriend during a surprise visit recently.

The star, who currently plays football in Saudi Arabia, took the opportunity during the surprise visit to pop the question to his bae in front of close friends and family.

He documented the "big" moment and posted it on social media for his fans to see. 

In an open letter Tendai poured his heart about his missus. 

"I have found the one whom my soul loves, therefore what God has joined together let no man separate. With this ring, I give you my heart. I promise from this day forward You will never walk alone. My heart will be your shelter and my arms will be your home,” Tendai wrote.

Here's how Minnie & Quinton's fairytale began

As die-hard fans eagerly wait to watch Minnie Dlamini's three-part wedding series, the TV personality has been doing a great job with feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'I don't owe him anything' - Busiswa and PE promoter in money battle

Musician Busiswa has denied accusations that she owes a PE promoter R10,000 after she allegedly failed to perform at The Irock Jazz festival late ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Sbu Noah survives scary car crash

Gospel singer Sbu Noah has been left shaken, but is grateful to have escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a car crash last ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Lasizwe: Somizi helped SA accept gay people

YouTube vlogger, Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" Dambuza has credited Somizi for breaking down stereotypes about gay people in South Africa, and motivating ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Clearly the devil got you,' says AKA on 'photoshopped cocaine' snap

Rapper AKA is convinced that there are evil forces out to destroy his reputation, after an image emerged on social media showing 'drugs' on his table ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her

Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba have often competed for the title of Mzansi's biggest star, but despite the temptation Minnie says she has never ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  2. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Violence and court clashes: Has the ANC descended into chaos?
‘National ANC will support province in court appeal’: Top 5 quotes from ...
X