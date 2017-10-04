WATCH: Former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro pops the question
04 October 2017 - 08:25
Former Orlando Pirates striker, Tendai Ndoro is on cloud nine after proposing to his girlfriend during a surprise visit recently.
The star, who currently plays football in Saudi Arabia, took the opportunity during the surprise visit to pop the question to his bae in front of close friends and family.
He documented the "big" moment and posted it on social media for his fans to see.
In an open letter Tendai poured his heart about his missus.
"I have found the one whom my soul loves, therefore what God has joined together let no man separate. With this ring, I give you my heart. I promise from this day forward You will never walk alone. My heart will be your shelter and my arms will be your home,” Tendai wrote.
