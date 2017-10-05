Babes & Nasty C make MTV EMA's list

Halala!

Babes Wodumo and Nasty C have been nominated for the 2017 MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category.

They will face off against Wizkid, Davido, C4 Pedro and Nyanshinski.

The event will take place in London on November 12.

US singer Taylor Swift has got six nods, while Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran have also been nominated.

While Babes and Nasty C have not commented on the nomination the Wololo singer did post a picture of her booty and said she loved what she did. Us too guurl, us too.