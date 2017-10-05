TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy

05 October 2017 - 10:31 By TshisaLIVE
Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo caused a stir on Twitter with her snap
Image: Via Instagram

Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter last night, after she posted a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a "thirst trap".

The Wololo hitmaker is known for her racy dance moves, colourful hair, and her sexy body, which she has never been afraid to flaunt. 

However, when she posted a snap of herself wearing a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts that showed off her booty, she sent Twitter into a frenzy. The picture got over 2000 likes and over 500 retweets. 

Babes captioned the saucy snap, "I love my work," which resulted in a string of memes and comments. 

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

