Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy

Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter last night, after she posted a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a "thirst trap".

The Wololo hitmaker is known for her racy dance moves, colourful hair, and her sexy body, which she has never been afraid to flaunt.

However, when she posted a snap of herself wearing a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts that showed off her booty, she sent Twitter into a frenzy. The picture got over 2000 likes and over 500 retweets.