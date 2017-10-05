Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy
Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter last night, after she posted a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a "thirst trap".
The Wololo hitmaker is known for her racy dance moves, colourful hair, and her sexy body, which she has never been afraid to flaunt.
However, when she posted a snap of herself wearing a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts that showed off her booty, she sent Twitter into a frenzy. The picture got over 2000 likes and over 500 retweets.
I love my work 😜😜😂😂🙈🙈🙈🍑🍑 @mampintsha_aka_shimora_westink pic.twitter.com/FXDx7gKOUZ— Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) October 4, 2017
Babes captioned the saucy snap, "I love my work," which resulted in a string of memes and comments.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions:
Wow you did a great job me too I love your work 😘👌 pic.twitter.com/kq875Vp0n1— King Selepe Lesedi🔵 (@DJKingSelepe) October 4, 2017
Hawu Babes Leave Us With A Link To That Ass..... I Need To Download It For uBae Wam 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gQPsF9s1Oy— ⓚⓘⓝⓖ ⓢⓒⓞⓣⓣⓨ (@King_Scotty98) October 4, 2017
Damn... How many Rt's for a kiss @BABESWODUMO ??? pic.twitter.com/IgcLjovwYn— Corr3ct10n (@corr3ct10n) October 4, 2017
camera man how's you feeling?? pic.twitter.com/7KNhktd3BR— Tshepo Fux Mofokeng (@Fuxen_DeNice) October 4, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE