Babes Wodumo won't get left behind for the EMAs

Babes Wodumo has seemingly learnt valuable lessons, after missing out on the BET Awards in LA in June because she did not get her visa on time.

The Wololo hitmaker has been nominated for the 2017 MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category and has told TshisaLIVE she'll definitely be going.

"This time I am definitely going, I am almost in the last stages of preparation for Visa," she said.

Babes said she was honoured by the nomination and was excited to be sharing it with Nasty C.

"I feel honoured to have been nominated yet again for such a prestigious award, this nomination alone is already a win to me. I'm excited about sharing this with Nasty C as we are both from Durban," she said.

Nasty C and Babes will go head-to-head with Wizkid, Davido, C4 Pedro and Nyanshinski. The EMAs will take place in London on November 12.

In June Babes hogged headlines, after it emerged that she would not attend the prestigious BET Awards, because she did not apply for a visa on time due to "miscommunication".

The singer was the only female to be nominated in the Best International Act: Africa category.