TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo won't get left behind for the EMAs

05 October 2017 - 15:03 By TshisaLIVE
Babes Wodumo already has a plan in place.
Babes Wodumo already has a plan in place.
Image: Instagram

Babes Wodumo has seemingly learnt valuable lessons, after missing out on the BET Awards in LA in June because she did not get her visa on time. 

The Wololo hitmaker has been nominated for the 2017 MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category and has told TshisaLIVE she'll definitely be going.

"This time I am definitely going, I am almost in the last stages of preparation for Visa," she said. 

Babes said she was honoured by the nomination and was excited to be sharing it with Nasty C. 

"I feel honoured to have been nominated yet again for such a prestigious award, this nomination alone is already a win to me. I'm excited about sharing this with Nasty C as we are both from Durban," she said. 

Nasty C and Babes will go head-to-head with Wizkid, Davido, C4 Pedro and Nyanshinski. The EMAs will take place in London on November 12.

In June Babes hogged headlines, after it emerged that she would not attend the prestigious BET Awards, because she did not apply for a visa on time due to "miscommunication". 

The singer was the only female to be nominated in the Best International Act: Africa category.  

'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade

Khanyi Mbau left many of her Twitter fans gobsmacked when she fired back at a follower who threw massive shade at her love for skin-lightening.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'She is trying to be like us'- Skolopad throws fresh shade at Zodwa

The brewing tension between socialites Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad was reignited on Wednesday, after Skolopad suggested that Zodwa was trying to be ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'So fat people can't be pretty?' 7de Laans' Aggie speaks out

Actress Mimi Mahlasela, known for her role as Aggie Ngwenya on popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan, is not here for weight critics and put a fan on ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Thuso Mbedu opens up about being orphaned & dealing with death

Life definitely hasn't been a bed of roses for actress, Thuso Mbedu who became an orphan after the death of her mother, and then her grandmother who ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Clearly the devil got you,' says AKA on 'photoshopped cocaine' snap TshisaLIVE
  4. I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DA marches to Gupta compound
On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
X