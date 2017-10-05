'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade
Khanyi Mbau left many of her Twitter fans gobsmacked when she fired back at a follower who threw massive shade at her love for skin-lightening.
It all went down after a follower commented on Khanyi's appearance on the Diski Divas finale on Wednesday night.
The follower tweeted Khanyi saying that the show was not about her.
Sorry Khanyi Mbau this Show is not about you. #DiskiDivas #DiskiDivasFinale pic.twitter.com/MfCSFUSJQq— Ndlovukazi (@SarahMthembu2) October 4, 2017
Khanyi hit back at the comment with a spicy reply of her own. "Look around, everything is about me... you are about me, b***h get carrot u can’t see," she tweeted.
The TV star, who has never been shy to tackle hate head-on, seemed to be joking at first. But then went all in when the follower returned to throw shade at her bleaching.
"Take two pulls, relax on the bleaching sisters," the follower captioned a picture.
Shaya ama'2....,Yehlisa i'bleach sistaz. #DiskiDivasfinale #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/oCw4AtcElT— Ndlovukazi (@SarahMthembu2) October 4, 2017
Khanyi went in guns blazing to send the follower back in her lane.
"Funny, I'm the one bleaching but you telling me what to do. Get off the heoine idiot. I am a drug don't compete with me. U will s**t thug. Dark idiot," she tweeted.
😂 funny ku bleacha Mina, Mara Kushu wena!!! Get off the heroine slima!! I am a drug don’t compete with me! Uzonya tsotsi 😂😂😂 slima esimnyama https://t.co/4zmP6aLnWA— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 4, 2017
