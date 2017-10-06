TshisaLIVE

Bafana Bafana star Lehlohonolo Majoro welcomes baby boy

06 October 2017 - 09:20 By TshisaLIVE
Lehlohonolo “Major” Majoro and Dhivia Nkhatha have welcomed a second child.
Image: Via Instagram

Former Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro and his missus Dhivia Nkhatha recently welcomed a baby boy, the couple's second child together.

Lehlohonolo and Dhivia were shy to announce the birth of their son but let the cat out the bag on Thursday on Instagram.

In a video posted to Dhiva's Instagram stories, the new mom is seen being wheeled into a hospital room with baby in hand, while her two-year-old daughter Hayleigh looks on.

A nurse is then heard telling Hayleigh about her "baby brother".

In June, the couple announced they were expecting their second child. In a touching post, Dhivia shared a message to her unborn baby.

"No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you're the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside," she wrote.

