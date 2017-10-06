Dumi Masilela suspects charged with murder

Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three men currently held in connection with the attempted hijacking of Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela have been charged with his murder.

Spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said investigations had linked the three to the incident.

"I can confirm that the three suspects held by police for the attempted hijacking of Dumi Masilela have been charged with his murder and will appear at the Benoni Magistrates Court on Friday," Dlamini said.

The suspects had earlier appeared in court on charges of being in possession of a hijacked Jeep and an unlicensed firearm.

Detective Mthokozisi Ngwenya told the Benoni Magistrate’s Court last month that Masilela's alleged shooter "refused" to be charged.

“Last time I went to Modderbee [Correctional Services]‚ the suspect refused to be charged‚ saying that he needed to consult with his lawyer‚” Ngwenya told the court.

Dlamini said that investigations were ongoing and would not comment on reports that police were still looking for three other suspects.

Masilela was parked on a road in Tembisa on August 2 when a black Jeep approached his car. As he tried to drive away, he was shot once. He drove himself halfway to hospital where he underwent surgery. He was later declared dead.