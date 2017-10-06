Kim Engelbrecht's next conquest is Kilimanjaro

Actress Kim Engelbrecht is flying the South African flag high in Canada, where she is filming for hit US TV series The Flash, but returned home recently and sat down with TshisaLIVE to get real deep about life and the universe.

We asked Kim to complete the sentence and found out that when she's done climbing up the ladder in Hollywood, she wants to climb Africa's highest peak.

If I had to have a biopic about my life, it would be played by (Room star) Brie Larson. She is absolutely amazing. I love her...No, wait! and Julia Roberts. She has a nice big mouth like me.

My purpose in life is to be kind with my thoughts and words.

My heart beats faster when I get given chocolate. My favorite chocolate right now is dark chocolate because I am trying to cut down on sugar. I don't even like dark chocolate but I am forcing myself to enjoy it.

I hope South Africans will realise that they are incredible people and probably the best people in the world.

I believe in the human condition, that people are good...or at least that they are trying to be good.

Nobody knows that I can't play any instruments. I want to but I really can't.

In five years I want to climb Kilimanjaro. I am a hiker, I have hiked my whole life. But I won't do Everest, that's a whole new skill set. Kilimanjaro is a lot easier.

I am constantly searching for information so that I can make up my own mind about the world. I don't take things at face value anymore and so I am reading more, to get confirmation and information.

There is a life beyond acting because I can do so much more. I want to direct and find local talent. I would like to tell simple family stories.