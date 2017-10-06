Married with a kid: Somizi gives a glimpse into his future plans

Somizi is planning to tie the knot next year and may have another child through a surrogate mother.

The star revealed his plans for the future on his Metro FM breakfast show with DJ Fresh on Friday, confirming that he and his partner could walk down the aisle as soon as next year.

"Next year! I will become Mr something," he said.

Somizi first hinted at a new romance in July, telling listeners that he was 12 days into a relationship. He later told True Love the pair had met at an exclusive champagne launch before trading direct messages on social media.

The Idols judge, who has a daughter with Palesa Madisakwane, told Fresh that he always wanted have a biological child and was overjoyed when he found out that he was going to be a dad to his daughter, Bahumi.

He said that he and his partner were now considering having a child through a surrogate mother.

"I still want to have another child. (The decision comes) out of me being selfless because my partner doesn't have a child and he wants a child," Somizi revealed.