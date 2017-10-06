Ntsiki Mazwai accuses well-known musician of rape

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed that a well-known South African musician once raped her, making the allegation in a social media post on Friday morning.

She claimed the incident took place "many years ago" at a birthday party and that she was unsure whether she could still open a case of rape against him.

TshisaLIVE is aware of the man's identity and understand the two were once close.

The man's lawyer told TshisaLIVE he was not aware of the claims levelled against his client and could not comment until he had received instruction from him.

"I have no knowledge of this incident and cannot comment until I have met my client and discussed the way forward. I will have to speak with his family and get instruction from my client to comment, and only then can I issue a statement on these allegations," the lawyer said.

Mazwai has previously alluded to being sexually assaulted by someone in the industry, detailing the experience in a series of social media posts last year.

"An industry guy once forced his d*ck inside me ... and thing is … I know I said no and I know I tried very hard to push him off me ... He was just too strong ... but yeah, I’m lying," she said in a series of tweets at the time, in response to social media users questioning her about the incident.

She again detailed an alleged rape experience in a blog post earlier this year, writing how a man had pushed her up against a wall and assaulted her while she was frozen in shock.

Attempts to get comment from Mazwai were unsuccessful.