Riky Rick finally drops Stay Shining - Twitter dubs it 'December anthem'

After hyping up his latest single Stay Shining for some time, rapper Riky Rick has finally released the song which Twitter has certified the December soundtrack.

Riky previously tweeted that he created the song at a time when he needed to reignite his love for music.

"This year has been filled with its ups and downs. I made this song when I needed music to remind me of why I got into music," he wrote.

This is one of two songs (excluding is unofficial songs) that he has released since leaving Mabala Noise.

The song features Cassper Nyovest and the Major League DJz. Cassper and Riky hyped up the song for the whole week, getting fans excited for what they insisted was a "smash" hit.

The song fuses elements of kwaito with hip-hop, a style that Riky is known for.

Although there were a few naysayers initially, more people came out in support of the song. They even asked him to make it widely available as it is currently only on iTunes.