SNAPS: Nicole Nyaba sizzles in lingerie shoot!

06 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nicole Nyaba serves sauce in latest photoshoot.
Socialite and video vixen, Nicole Nyaba has just taken being smoking-hot to a whole new level. 

It's no secret that Nicole is flames, and she isn't shy to flaunt. 

So when she shared pictures from a recent lingerie photoshoot, it's nots surprising that she sent temperatures soaring. 

Dressed in a lacy white bodysuit lingerie that showed off her figure in all the right places, Nicole looked like a walking ball of fire! 

Photographed @prettipiktures 👁

