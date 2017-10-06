SNAPS: Nicole Nyaba sizzles in lingerie shoot!
06 October 2017 - 10:00
Socialite and video vixen, Nicole Nyaba has just taken being smoking-hot to a whole new level.
It's no secret that Nicole is flames, and she isn't shy to flaunt.
So when she shared pictures from a recent lingerie photoshoot, it's nots surprising that she sent temperatures soaring.
Dressed in a lacy white bodysuit lingerie that showed off her figure in all the right places, Nicole looked like a walking ball of fire!
