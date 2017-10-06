TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Queen B's Paris book signing

06 October 2017 - 11:00 By TshisaLIVE
B met with her fans in Paris.
B met with her fans in Paris.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba was recently in Paris and while she attended fashion shows, had copious amounts of champers and even did a cover photoshoot, she made time for her fans. More specifically, fans of her book Bonang: From A to B.

Bonang held a special book singing in Paris and, yes, there was more than a handful of people.

Of course, B made sure there was champagne on hand.

Most read

  1. Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Please Step In's gogo just wants her money back! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE
  5. Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X