WATCH: Queen B's Paris book signing
Bonang Matheba was recently in Paris and while she attended fashion shows, had copious amounts of champers and even did a cover photoshoot, she made time for her fans. More specifically, fans of her book Bonang: From A to B.
Bonang held a special book singing in Paris and, yes, there was more than a handful of people.
It's now time for the actual book signing! Excitement got up a few notches in here! pic.twitter.com/uXRBxNbt6N— #CKOMENT GROUP (@CK_Publishing) October 3, 2017
Of course, B made sure there was champagne on hand.
And now, time to sip on some bubbles if you don't mind *wink wink* #fromAtoB #FromAtoBinParis pic.twitter.com/vNUn3G4eoR— #CKOMENT GROUP (@CK_Publishing) October 3, 2017
Today at @nelly_wandji with @bonang_m & @SophyAiida - More on @CK_Publishing (Thank You @BeingSixtine 💞) #fromAtoB #FromAtoBinParis pic.twitter.com/REtHsstk4U— Stella Gaëlle Onana (@Stella_Onana) October 3, 2017
