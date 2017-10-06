WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu nearly shuts down our office

TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu was a big hit with fans.
Zodwa Wabantu is full of surprises. As I pulled into the driveway to pick her up at a hotel in Johannesburg, I was unsure of what to expect. Sure, she is one of the biggest internet sensations South Africa has seen in a long time, but will she live up to the hype?

She calls for me from across the drive, a massive smile on her face. Suddenly, all those worries about her being a "diva" are gone in single embrace. On the drive back to the office the conversation is light and filled with stories about her travels. 

You wouldn't know I had a star in my car until we pull into the Tiso Blackstar Group reception and the place immediately explodes with activity. "Zodwa! Zodwa! A picture please!" a person shouts, joined seconds later by a chorus of requests.

Zodwa is gracious, smiles and happily says yes.

As she is led to the room where she will be interviewed, the corridor once again explodes with activity and shouts of "Wabantu". It is hard to believe that some of the country's most recognised personalities and politicians have filled these corridors and yet a lady who shot to internet fame as a dancer gets this kind of attention.

For a time there is a sea of faces as people push to get a selfie with Zodwa. And as we walk into the interview, you hear the whispers: "Is she wearing underwear?"

 

No. The answer is no. 

