TshisaLIVE

'Cassper Nyovest was made by the people,' says the rapper

07 October 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Casper has some words of wisdom about building a successful career.
Casper has some words of wisdom about building a successful career.
Image: Cassper Nyovest via Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has credited the overwhelming support from fans and hard work for helping to build his career. 

In a string of tweets the rapper said that people needed to cool down with over hyping their favourite musicians because some times it could lead to them not working harder. 

Cassper said it was all about hard work, and that someone should never get to a point where they believed that they didn't need to work harder. 

Wise words Cass! 

Sbu Noah survives scary car crash

Gospel singer Sbu Noah has been left shaken, but is grateful to have escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a car crash last ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'It keeps things going,' says actress Thandy Matlaila on flirting

Actress Thandy Matlaila's character on The Queen is a notorious flirt and the actress has explained her stance on flirting, saying she has no problem ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

DJ Dimplez apologises for artwork believed to perpetuate rape culture

DJ Dimplez has recalled the original artwork released for his latest single after it got major social media backlash for apparently perpetuating the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lasizwe: Somizi helped SA accept gay people

YouTube vlogger, Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" Dambuza has credited Somizi for breaking down stereotypes about gay people in South Africa, and motivating ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses well-known musician of rape TshisaLIVE
  4. Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie: I was told I wasn't black enough TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X