'Cassper Nyovest was made by the people,' says the rapper

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has credited the overwhelming support from fans and hard work for helping to build his career.

In a string of tweets the rapper said that people needed to cool down with over hyping their favourite musicians because some times it could lead to them not working harder.

Cassper said it was all about hard work, and that someone should never get to a point where they believed that they didn't need to work harder.

Wise words Cass!