The Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Friday heard how the gang of six men who were allegedly behind the killing of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela had vowed to never reveal what had happened on the night he was shot dead in Tembisa.

This was contained in the written confession by one of the accused Sifundo Nkosi‚ who turned himself over to police a few days after the murder.

“Solly and Jabu said we must keep the matter about the shooting to ourselves. If someone amongst us talks about it‚ that person must be killed‚” read the confession.

Parts of it were read out by Magistrate Elmari Schutte.

Nkosi had turned himself in after hearing that Bongani Masombuka‚ one of his co-accused had been arrested.

But on Friday‚ through his lawyer‚ he claimed that the police had beaten and threatened a confession out of him.