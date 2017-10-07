TshisaLIVE

Sjoe! Ayanda Thabethe serves heat in Ibiza

07 October 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ayanda Thabethe serves goals in Ibiza.
Ayanda Thabethe serves goals in Ibiza.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe is living her best life in Ibiza. 

Ayanda jetted into the party capital earlier this week, where she's been serving all kind of goals. 

The TV star has been soaking up the sun, lounging on the beach and serving major sauce in her bathing suits. 

Like we mentioned earlier, goals fam ! 

Looking like I caught a lick 😋#axeIbiza | 📸: @luo_t

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

✈️On the menu : face & thigh 😋 #axeIbiza | | | 📸: @luo_t

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

Time of my life 🍋 #axeIbiza | 📸 : @luo_t

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

#AxeIbiza

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

Unknown man storms Berita's performance with machete

Singer Berita is grateful to have escaped unharmed, after an unknown man armed with a machete stormed onto stage towards her at the Kwanokuthula ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Pack up the show! Idols fans think they’ve already found their winner

As competition on popular reality show Idols SA heated up on Sunday, fans of the show took to Twitter to suggest that producers may as well call it a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'I'm grateful for work because it’s often dry' - actress Mbali Nkosi on her career

Actress Mbali Nkosi has learned to count her blessings and appreciating having multiple working opportunities in an industry that is often hit by ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'I'm not scared of anyone' - Siv Ngesi on why he's so outspoken

Television presenter and comedian Siv Ngesi’s ‘unfiltered’ sense of humour and opinion has often landed him in hot water and Siv has explained that a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses well-known musician of rape TshisaLIVE
  4. Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie: I was told I wasn't black enough TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X