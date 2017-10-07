Sjoe! Ayanda Thabethe serves heat in Ibiza
07 October 2017 - 12:00
TV personality Ayanda Thabethe is living her best life in Ibiza.
Ayanda jetted into the party capital earlier this week, where she's been serving all kind of goals.
The TV star has been soaking up the sun, lounging on the beach and serving major sauce in her bathing suits.
Like we mentioned earlier, goals fam !
