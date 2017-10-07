TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Letoya and Tamara Dey's baby showers

07 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Letoya Makhene celebrated her baby shower recently.
Image: Via Instagram

Two of Mzansi's popular faces, Letoya Makhene and Tamara Dey are counting down to the arrival of their babies. 

And those close to them recently joined forces to throw them baby showers. 

Nice friends hey? 

Letoya looked like a goddess in a white and gold maxi-dress, and thanked the party planners. 

"To the most precious people in my life! The love and support that you've all shown us this year is more than words can say," she said. 

Tamara looked every bit the glowing mama-to-be in red. 

Issa baby shower,the red wasn't planned 🍒#tamaradeybabyshower

A post shared by Bonnie Mbuli (@bonniembuli) on

