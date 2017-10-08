Aww! ProVerb's comments about Liesl's smile is super sweet

Celebrity couple, Liesl Laurie and ProVerb have really stepped out of their shells, where their romance is concerned.

After trying to keep their relationship away from the spotlight for the longest time, these days they can't stop gushing over each other.

Not that any one is complaining. It's relationship goals on another level.

Like earlier this week, Liesl shared a picture of the two of them at an event together. Of course its human nature to find a problem with a snap, even when there isn't.

So when Liesl labelled her smile "cheesy," Pro quickly set her straight in the sweetest way.

"There’s absolutely nothing cheesy about your smile. In fact come to think of it, there’s nothing that compares to that smile," he wrote.

Swoon!