Here's how to apply for a Gert-Johan Coetzee fashion bursary

If you're a budding fashion designer and want to score yourself a bursary to study, then applications for the Gert-Johan Coetzee bursary have opened.

The celebrity designer is sponsoring two fashion-industry bursaries for prospective students in 2018.

The bursaries, worth R345 000 in total, cover tuition fees and study materials at the North West School of Design (NWSD), and includes personal mentorship by Gert and internships at his studio. The closing date for applications is 20 October.

“The fulfilment I have experienced by making a living in the industry that I am passionate about, is what inspired me make the same thing possible for other young aspirant fashion professionals,” said Gert.