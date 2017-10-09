TshisaLIVE

I can't wait to start a family, says Minnie Dlamini

09 October 2017
Minnie Dlamini is looking forward to having kids.
Now that her traditional and white weddings are over, Minnie Dlamini is excited to embrace this new chapter in her life, which includes starting a family. 

Minnie and her husband, Quinton Jones tied the knot in a lavish white wedding in Cape Town last month. 

During an interview with Tbo Touch on Touch HD Minnie said that she could not wait to have kids. 

"I can't wait to start a family. We know it will all happen in due time. We aren't in a rush but we can't wait to start a family," she said.

She said that her life was pretty much the same since her wedding except that it is now "more beautiful".

Minnie and Quinton kept their relationship out of the spotlight for several months before deciding to get married, and said that she made the decision to keep their romance private after the public scrutiny during her last relationship. 

"I went through the public displays of affection and that was fine. I don't regret anything but I wanted to have a relationship without the interference of the media, of the general public and in some cases, even your friends and family," she added.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Minnie revealed that the couple met seven years ago and soon became best friends. Their friendship grew until they were both single and decided to "give it a shot".

"Then a couple of years ago we were both single, and he was like, 'why don't we give it a shot?' I was like, 'no that's weird'. 'He was like no one knows you like me, and no one knows me like you," she revealed.

