IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried
Although there were a couple of awkward moments due to the language barrier that left the groom confused, Twitter still celebrated the union of Our Perfect Wedding's Thando and Mohammed as a symbol of how beautiful interracial weddings are.
Thando and Mohammed met on a flight back from France, in November 2014 when she was nursing a broken heart from her previous marriage.
Thando, who is Zulu, admitted that she would change her religion among other things to accommodate her Muslim husband, Mohammed.
Although there were a few concerned viewers over the "rights of the bride" and the compromises she admitted to making, Twitter was impressed by the wedding.
However, they couldn't help but wonder how long the marriage would last considering Mohammed could hardly understand English, never mind the Zulu language.
#ourperfectwedding How is this going to work? He doesn't understand Zulu & English, they just don't click. pic.twitter.com/A6TE9m9IlL— Manta (@MantaYako) October 9, 2017
They are so cute though #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/PP4BctmSXb— Luncumo (@lookonare) October 8, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding I can't wait to see the Mkhwenyana who doesn't give hand shakes... pic.twitter.com/I0e2brBHcA— Mpilozi Ndwandwe (@PorscheNND) October 8, 2017
Am I the only one that feels bad that they keep speaking Zulu, and he doesn't understand #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/zEd6Q41VNr— Portia Muligwe (@portia_muligwe) October 9, 2017
OK this is an interesting episode #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/TJl6JlEPm9— Jabulile Mtshali (@The_MAIN_Jay) October 8, 2017
Am I the only one that feels bad that they keep speaking Zulu, and he doesn't understand #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/C3MFmLnyCD— L U T H A N D O (@liraydu) October 8, 2017
This couple met in a plane and the groom proposed in Zanzibar serious levels #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/WnAUMFiS91— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) October 8, 2017
This guy makes me wanna cross over to the side of the land owners, but the thought of speaking English everyday!#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/DG7Wiaexqf— Degree'd Bae👑🎓 (@Angela_Kondile_) October 8, 2017
This thing of Dib not touching other women, I like it. It kinda reduces chances of infedility, I hope. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FhC0QCxiYH— ♛ Nubian Kween ♕ (@luciaralepobe) October 8, 2017
When they make jokes in isizulu and Mohamed is lyk #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/HQt9FyPvCb— Phumlani Cebekhulu (@pgcebekhulu) October 8, 2017
