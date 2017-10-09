IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried

Although there were a couple of awkward moments due to the language barrier that left the groom confused, Twitter still celebrated the union of Our Perfect Wedding's Thando and Mohammed as a symbol of how beautiful interracial weddings are.

Thando and Mohammed met on a flight back from France, in November 2014 when she was nursing a broken heart from her previous marriage.

Thando, who is Zulu, admitted that she would change her religion among other things to accommodate her Muslim husband, Mohammed.

Although there were a few concerned viewers over the "rights of the bride" and the compromises she admitted to making, Twitter was impressed by the wedding.

However, they couldn't help but wonder how long the marriage would last considering Mohammed could hardly understand English, never mind the Zulu language.