Karlien van Jaarsveld welcomes baby girl!

Afrikaans singer, Karlien van Jaarsveld and her hubby, Joe Breytenbach have welcomed their bundle of joy into the world.

The singer took to social media to announce her baby girl, Elah's early arrival.

"Unexpectedly but safely in the world in the cavity of God's hands. How can I ever say thank you Father? Your name (deserves) all the honour. She is beautiful. #Elah. 7th October 2017. Love you my Joeseph!" she wrote on Instagram.

Karlien first announced her pregnancy in May and gushed about being a mother again.

"We have kept it a secret for a long time, but want to share today that Joe and I are entrusted to raise a daughter. We still await every day in anticipation and trust in God until her birth, and also after that," she said.

Karlien said that there was so much excitement surrounding her daughter's birth especially from her twin boys who can't wait to meet their sister.