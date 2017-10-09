Twitter calls for boycott of Dove products after 'racist' ad

Twitter has been left infuriated by a Dove advert that has been dubbed 'racist' and has led to thousands of social media users threatening to boycott.

It's been more than 24 hours since a screenshot from the full advert surfaced, but it continues to dominate the Twitter trends list.

The advert which has since been withdrawn by the company shows a black woman taking off her t-shirt, before she morphs into a white woman, seemingly because of a bottle of Dove body wash.