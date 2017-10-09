TshisaLIVE

Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it

09 October 2017 - 07:29 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau took on them haters.
Khanyi Mbau took on them haters.
Image: Via Instagram

Let's get one thing straight: Khanyi Mbau is proud of her new light skin. She's got no issues about being darker before, and she speaks about it...openly.

So she posts this picture of old Khanyi compared with new Khanyi.

Folks were not happy. And neither was Khanyi. She hit back at comments. Some decided to go for her kid. Some decided to bring in Bonang. Khanyi shot back with a large amount of shade.

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela’s alleged killers vowed to take murder details to the grave TshisaLIVE
  3. Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses well-known musician of rape TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Fresh clears the air on 'beef' with Glen Lewis and Unathi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
X