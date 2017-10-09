Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it
Let's get one thing straight: Khanyi Mbau is proud of her new light skin. She's got no issues about being darker before, and she speaks about it...openly.
So she posts this picture of old Khanyi compared with new Khanyi.
Be what ever you want to be!! People: I liked the old Khanyi... ME: google her.. pic.twitter.com/lTyWY75ffT— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 6, 2017
Folks were not happy. And neither was Khanyi. She hit back at comments. Some decided to go for her kid. Some decided to bring in Bonang. Khanyi shot back with a large amount of shade.
But the baby has its only journey and desires don’t it!!! Y’all play too much https://t.co/pNHNmzjANr— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 6, 2017
Nkhosi, don’t bring your Bonang issues here in my page! Please tu.. do what that kid is doing.. suck it up!! https://t.co/AhGWanxHPB— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 7, 2017
My baby is not me.. her journey, love how my child seems to have so many fathers. That’s wht kids must be themselves not other pple! 😂 https://t.co/X28z6XpbFn— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 7, 2017
Stop tryna define me! What ever bone it may be! It’s Khanyi Mbau. What is it to ur salary? https://t.co/X4iznv2yF9— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 7, 2017
No I inspire people to focus on themselves. https://t.co/rVb6yJJMDy— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 7, 2017
