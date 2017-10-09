TshisaLIVE

WATCH: The night 'bride' Thembisa Mdoda stole the show on Idols SA

09 October 2017 - 09:02 By TshisaLIVE
Thembisa Mdoda won over fans on Idols SA.
Image: Via Idols SA Instagram

Thembisa Mdoda went from hosting Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding to playing the bride on Idols SA - and fans were never ready.

The star made a surprise appearance on Sunday night's episode of Idols, taking to the stage for contestant Mthokozisi Ndaba's performance of AKA's hit Caiphus Song.

Thembisa's appearance nearly blew the roof off as fans in the audience screamed their lungs out for the actress who recently won the Viewers' Choice award at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Their excitement was shared by those on Twitter, who flooded the platform with  messages and memes.

Thembisa later took to Twitter to thank fans and Idols for their support.

Biltong, rugby & a braai! Bastille's Dan Smith loves Mzansi

Award-winning UK band Bastille performed for thousands of local fans this past weekend, a thrill for lead singer Dan Smith only matched by the chance ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH | Zodwa speaks about money, Mugabe and crying

Zodwa Wabantu visited TshisaLIVE and spoke to us about her life.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex

"Growing up people always told me I would be nothing. I know what I am here for. I knew I had 'something' but I didn't think it would be this ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Unathi Msengana confirms split

Unathi Msengana on Saturday confirmed during a TV interview on eNCA that she and her husband Thomas are not together. The couple, who are notoriously ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture

She's curvy and proud of it! And while she's flaunted her curves before, Sbahle's picture in her gym gear has got many hot under the collar. She ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

