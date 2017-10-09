WATCH: The night 'bride' Thembisa Mdoda stole the show on Idols SA
Thembisa Mdoda went from hosting Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding to playing the bride on Idols SA - and fans were never ready.
The star made a surprise appearance on Sunday night's episode of Idols, taking to the stage for contestant Mthokozisi Ndaba's performance of AKA's hit Caiphus Song.
#IdolsSA Wooooow nang' Makoti @tembisa🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XrzzKiLe0o— Mr P (@PascalLubelwe) October 8, 2017
WOW WOW WOW❤❤❤❤💃💃💃🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @IdolsSA #idolssa Mthokozisi😍😍 @somizi 😂😂 @unathimsengana 💎💎@tembisa 😘😘@ProVerbMusic 😂😂😆 pic.twitter.com/LZzMAN6S2b— T_vanwyk (@MphelaThato) October 8, 2017
Thembisa's appearance nearly blew the roof off as fans in the audience screamed their lungs out for the actress who recently won the Viewers' Choice award at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.
Their excitement was shared by those on Twitter, who flooded the platform with messages and memes.
Mthokozisi performance and Tembisa brought out #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/9rY7azkDCS— uMzulu 👑 (@thulani_mgabhi) October 9, 2017
Mthokozisi serving and the show stopper was @tembisa halala #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/tLszhJeCqu— faith_s_heart (@_mamoe) October 8, 2017
@tembisa Gracing us with her presence 😇❤❤#IdolsSA Nice one Mthokozisi 💙 pic.twitter.com/MJUdLdvbJU— LINDISWA NDLAKUSE (@nalandlakuse) October 8, 2017
Now that's a show stopper— Katlego Shole, VOOV: (@Katlii_Shole) October 8, 2017
Bring @tembisa as your bride #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/oGCnSXcPjo
Mthokozisi did the things with that show stopper performance #IdolsSA and to top it off @tembisa blessed us ♥ pic.twitter.com/pOharxuZWV— ♥~ Lovedelia ♕♥ (@LoveD_ee) October 8, 2017
#IdolsSA @tembisa we were never ready!!! pic.twitter.com/0joO07TAcf— Prudence T🇿🇦 (@sun_shynn_) October 8, 2017
Thembisa later took to Twitter to thank fans and Idols for their support.
@IdolsSA You pulled out all the stops.— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) October 8, 2017
Thank you for having me. Such hardworking, music loving singers you have. Honored♥️🙈🙏🏽 !!! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/G5cD5mJoXk
