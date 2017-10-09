WATCH | Zodwa speaks about money, Mugabe and crying
09 October 2017 - 07:57
Zodwa Wabantu visited TshisaLIVE and spoke to us about her life.
Although she has gained fame through her dancing, she acknowledged that her time in the spotlight may be fleeting. She said that at 16-years-old she left home and learnt to fend for herself.
If there is one thing Zodwa is focussed on, it is making cash.
WATCH: Here's a taste of the real Zodwa
