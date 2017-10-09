TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa speaks about money, Mugabe and crying

09 October 2017 - 07:57 By TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu visited TshisaLIVE and spoke to us about her life.

Although she has gained fame through her dancing, she acknowledged that her time in the spotlight may be fleeting. She said that at 16-years-old she left home and learnt to fend for herself.

Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex

"Growing up people always told me I would be nothing. I know what I am here for. I knew I had 'something' but I didn't think it would be this ...
If there is one thing Zodwa is focussed on, it is making cash. 

WATCH: Here's a taste of the real Zodwa

