We all need to chill -Khanyi defends 'racist' Dove advert

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm, Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial advert and encouraged people to "chill".

Dove sparked outrage after it released a series of images depicting a black woman pulling a shirt over her head and morphing into a white woman. While the images went viral on social media and led to the advert being withdrawn, Khanyi took to Instagram to defend it.

Posting a video of the full video, Khanyi said that after watching the advert she felt that people needed to relax and not take everything so personally.

"Found the full version of this interesting ad that had the whole world in a rage. Sadly, we all saw the first part of it in a form of a still picture. Now that the full version is out, your thoughts? Personally, I think we all need to chill! Everything has become personal! Seriously people, not everything is about getting the black man!!" she wrote.

Khanyi had earlier joined the debate, at first suggesting that Dove may be in trouble for the advert but applauding their "bravery".