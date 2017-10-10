Actress Pabee Moganedi on being asked for 'favours' in exchange for jobs

She started working in the entertainment industry at 14-years-old, but despite her age, the biggest challenge Zone 14 actress Pabee Moganedi faced was the expectation of "favours" from male colleagues in exchange for jobs.

She told Thembi Seete on Massive Metro that as she has grown her craft she has learnt to decline anything she isn't comfortable with.

"Being completely blunt and honest, sometimes getting work is difficult when it's just males (you are auditioning for). If I am lucky (I audition) for females and get the job on merit. But sometimes (it's males) who want to do things like lunches, dinners and weekends away, all with the hopes of getting the job," she explained.

"You have to be direct, you have to be completely direct and I believe I'm at a place where my work speaks for itself. Then, if the job is not a fit for me, then that's fine. I am not going to go through any extra (activities) to get the job," she said.

Stressing the importance of having a team of people that will guide you, the actress said upcoming artists need to invest in hiring an agent that will communicate on their behalf.

"I would say if this is your passion and this is what you want to do, then do you, don't let anybody tell you any different. Believe in yourself. You need to be level headed in this industry because it comes with a lot of influences. You can get misled," she said.

Pabee boasts an impressive acting resume having featured in productions including Tempy Pushas, Zone 14 , It's Complicated and Z'bondiwe.

The young actress credits her growth in the industry to starting her career with legendary actors such as Marah Louw and Patrick Ndlovu who she said helped guide her.