Here's why Thick Leeyonce has zero tolerance for body-shaming trolls

Photographer and plus-size model, Thick Leeyonce is unapologetically proud of her curves and has a no-nonsense approach to anyone who tries to get her down.

The university student has become a voice of motivation for plus-size women with over 200 000 followers on Instagram and 102 000 on Twitter.

But there will always be hate...

She told Sowetan that she has no patience for body shaming on social media, because people just want to drag her into their own self-hatred.

"Some people are not comfortable with seeing someone who is comfortable in their own skin and I have learnt that some people go out of their way to try and put me down or bring me down to their level of self-hatred. But I have learnt that misery loves company, and I choose not to feel bad about myself because of someone else's opinion," she said.

Last month Thick Leeyonce made international headlines after she sent a hater packing with a spicy clapback. A social media user tried to body shame her by comparing a photograph of her in a bikini next to model, Joelle Kayembe.

Thick Leeyonce told the person where to get off, and her comment went viral. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the model said she was all about positivity.

"I'm all about positivity and self-love and it took a lot for me to get where I am. I celebrate who I am and how I am daily and people often don't understand. It's important that we all stand up against societal standards of beauty and understand that we are all beautiful in our own ways," she said.