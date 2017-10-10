TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps

10 October 2017 - 09:10 By TshisaLIVE
Pamela Nomvete returned to screens last night.
Pamela Nomvete returned to screens last night.
Image: Supplied

After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans.

The former Generations actress made her first appearance as no-nonsense prison boss, Deborah Banda on Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown and soon became the talk of Twitter for her stellar performance.

Speaking about her TV return, Pamela told TshisaLIVE she had to re-evaluate her life and relationship with the country before making a comeback to screens.

"I never stopped acting. I just gave acting on South African screens a rest. I needed to re-evaluate my life and my relationship with this country. Being in this show at this time couldn't be more perfect," she said.

Fans of the show flooded social media with memes and messages, sharing how the actress left them freaking out.

Zodwa Wabantu explains the REAL reason she and Skolopad 'don't mix'

Zodwa Wabantu has squashed claims of a brewing feud between her and entertainer Skolopad, explaining that she just does not want to be painted with ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Ntando and Babes unite in epic song and dance collab

Put Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo together on the stage and you're sure to get magic. That's exactly what happened at Icon in Soweto when Ntando said ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu plans to meet Robert Mugabe 'soon'

Zodwa Wabantu is looking to strengthen her African network by meeting Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, a meeting she said she is in the process of ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

We all need to chill -Khanyi defends 'racist' Dove advert

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm, Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried

Although there were couple of awkward moments due to the language barrier that left the groom confused, Twitter still celebrated the union of Our ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Durban area at this moment.
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard ...
X