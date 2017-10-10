IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps
After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans.
The former Generations actress made her first appearance as no-nonsense prison boss, Deborah Banda on Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown and soon became the talk of Twitter for her stellar performance.
Speaking about her TV return, Pamela told TshisaLIVE she had to re-evaluate her life and relationship with the country before making a comeback to screens.
"I never stopped acting. I just gave acting on South African screens a rest. I needed to re-evaluate my life and my relationship with this country. Being in this show at this time couldn't be more perfect," she said.
Fans of the show flooded social media with memes and messages, sharing how the actress left them freaking out.
Yes! Pamela has just graced my TV screen! #LockDownS2 pic.twitter.com/VsGE8AqsSZ— Nanamhla (@NanamhlaM) October 9, 2017
#LockdownS2 Pamela Nomvete! 🔥🔥🔥 I'm getting goosebumps guys 😭 pure talent 👌 pic.twitter.com/eYmgensU6A— Liz ʕु•̫͡•ʔु☂⁝⁞⁝⁝ (@Refil0eThibeli) October 9, 2017
Ei its going down manje Pamela Nomvete is such a seasoned actress such talent jealous down #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/7Phgc6gi2h— Motaung Mathabo (@ma_thaboz) October 9, 2017
#LockdownS2 Meme alert🤣🤣🤣🤣— Cam (@CamModisane) October 9, 2017
Pamela Nomvete doing the most!!! Fire!!!
"There's only one Queen here!" pic.twitter.com/JsWkXZOavw
#LockdownS2— Boitumelo MBHELE👠 (@Boity_mbhele) October 9, 2017
I love it!! Y'all deserve Bells. 👏👏
Wow!! Pamela Nomvete🙌😭😭 pic.twitter.com/alm8Mh0AVV
When Pamela Nomvete aka Deborah walked it WE ARE NOT WORTHY AT ALL #LockdownS2 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/32loUKF0xR— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) October 9, 2017
We are not worthy. Pamela Nomvete #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/gUClVlB2Ag— Portia Mphego (@_Estimator) October 9, 2017
The minute I saw Pamela Nomvete on my screen #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/zQGL2OEyxZ— Wanderlust 😏 (@Pixie306) October 9, 2017
