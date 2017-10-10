IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps

After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans.

The former Generations actress made her first appearance as no-nonsense prison boss, Deborah Banda on Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown and soon became the talk of Twitter for her stellar performance.

Speaking about her TV return, Pamela told TshisaLIVE she had to re-evaluate her life and relationship with the country before making a comeback to screens.

"I never stopped acting. I just gave acting on South African screens a rest. I needed to re-evaluate my life and my relationship with this country. Being in this show at this time couldn't be more perfect," she said.

Fans of the show flooded social media with memes and messages, sharing how the actress left them freaking out.