Thembi Seete shares the secret behind her 'clean image' over the years

10 October 2017 - 11:07 By TshisaLIVE
After 20 years in the industry, Thembi Seete has managed to re-invent herself and stay clear of hogging headlines for the wrong reasons - something that isn't a walk in the park. 

Speaking to a guest on her Massiv Metro show, Thembi said she realised a while back that the best thing to do for her brand was to hold back on sharing personal information with the public.

"Personal life will always come with trouble. Because once you give people your personal life, you share too much. Then you have given them the freedom and the right to do and to say as they please," she said.

The original Boom Shaka member admitted that she has not led a "perfect life" but said all she wanted was for her work to be recognised.

"I'm not perfect and I make a lot of mistakes. And probably I step on other people's toes without even realising that I am doing it. But you know what, the noise has to be about my work and nothing else," she said. 

Thembi said being part of the entertainment industry meant sharing a lot about herself but experience taught her to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. 

The actress has done a great job of keeping her romance with Bo away from the limelight and has only shared snippets of their love on social media. 

 

