WATCH: Ntando and Babes unite in epic song and dance collab

10 October 2017 - 07:23 By TshisaLIVE
Babes and Ntando came together for an epic performance.
Image: Via Ntando Instagram

Put Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo together on the stage and you're sure to get magic.

That's exactly what happened at Icon in Soweto when Ntando said she had her first ever performance with the Gqom Queen.

When someone got a bit spicy and commented that Ntando wasn't even singing, the TV and radio personality did not hold back.

"You didn't hear shit vele coz there was a beat buzzing there on its own🤔 so why was I expected to be singing along when verse still yet to come??"

Ouch.

