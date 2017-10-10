'We suffer from an inferiority complex' - Khanyi Mbau on Dove ad backlash

Khanyi Mbau has stood firm and unapologetic on her views, which defended Dove's controversial advertising campaign that sparked widespread outrage on social media on Monday.

In an interview Khanyi Mbau told TshisaLIVE that black people need to address the "inferiority complex and psychological issues" they have.

Dove SA infuriated thousands of people after a picture from its advertising showing a black woman morphing into a white woman went viral.

Khanyi received major backlash on social media for telling people to "chill", after she watched the full advert, which shows a black woman morphing into a white woman, who then changed into an Indian woman.

The TV and radio personality told TshisaLIVE that the backlash meant "nothing to her".

"I think as black people we have deep seated issues and we suffer from an inferiority complex and have psychological issues that we honestly need to deal with. A nation that has freedom but no education on how to live freely with it, not everything is an attack," she said.

The Scoop presenter went on to outline her issue with South Africans being "too sensitive" where race issues are concerned.

"My view on this whole issue is that, South Africans need to let the race thing rest now, we have become too sensitive about everything, the slightest thing we think it’s an attack on the black man," she said.

Khanyi explained that she felt people judged the advert based on an incomplete version and urged black people to stop viewing themselves as victims.

"Referring to the Dove issue, people had not seen the whole advert but a four square image and assumed it was an attack on being black n proud. Now that the whole advert has been release it shows an Indian woman too... If the white woman was first it would have been different," she explained.

Dove SA has since issued an apology, admitting that the campaign "missed the mark".

"This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs‚ and it should not have happened. We have removed the post and have not published any other content," read part of a statement on Dove SA's Facebook post.