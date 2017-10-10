'You uncultured swine' - Maps Maponyane sends a hater packing
Maps Maponyane is one of the nicest guys in Mzansi, when a follower accused him of being disrespectful to his mother, he sent the hater running for the hills.
The trouble started when Maps shared a screenshot of his mother's message congratulating him on a new presenting show. A follower noticed that Maps saved his mother's name as "mère" and accused him of being "disrespectful".
You saved your mom as " Mère '' not Mama? You're disrespectful . https://t.co/CTotfZY84M— Rre Morwe (@Jus_Stu) October 9, 2017
Maps wasn't having any of it and proceeded to give the follower a bit of an education.
"Mère means 'Mom' or 'Mama' in French - So next time check and ask your "mama" to teach you manners before o phapha (you jump), you uncultured swine," he responded.
Fans felt the burn of the clapback and showed their surprise at the response through hilarious memes.
I'm here for the "uncultured swine" part pic.twitter.com/VqHoYA6V0u— Ree-Ree (@reetotheflow) October 9, 2017
@MbalulaFikile @letsmakesmile I'd like to report a murder 😂😂😂 Umntu ufika wa phapha and now they dead. Nantsi evidence pic.twitter.com/3AU92eF4QL— t. magopheni (@ladynamedthando) October 9, 2017
