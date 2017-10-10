TshisaLIVE

'You uncultured swine' - Maps Maponyane sends a hater packing

10 October 2017 - 10:58 By TshisaLIVE
Maps Maponyane is not here for trolls.
Maps Maponyane is not here for trolls.
Image: Supplied

Maps Maponyane is one of the nicest guys in Mzansi, when a follower accused him of being disrespectful to his mother, he sent the hater running for the hills.

The trouble started when Maps shared a screenshot of his mother's message congratulating him on a new presenting show. A  follower noticed that Maps saved his mother's name as "mère" and accused him of being "disrespectful".

Maps wasn't having any of it and proceeded to give the follower a bit of an education.

"Mère means 'Mom' or 'Mama' in French - So next time check and ask your "mama" to teach you manners before o phapha (you jump), you uncultured swine," he responded.

Fans felt the burn of the clapback and showed their surprise at the response through hilarious memes.

US group Migos clear the air on SA culture tour 'scam'

Award-winning US rap group Migos have moved swiftly to set the record straight on suggestions that they were not booked to perform in South Africa, ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps

After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans. The ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu explains the REAL reason she and Skolopad 'don't mix'

Zodwa Wabantu has squashed claims of a brewing feud between her and entertainer Skolopad, explaining that she just does not want to be painted with ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu plans to meet Robert Mugabe 'soon'

Zodwa Wabantu is looking to strengthen her African network by meeting Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, a meeting she said she is in the process of ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

We all need to chill -Khanyi defends 'racist' Dove advert

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm, Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Durban area at this moment.
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard ...
X