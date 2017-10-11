'It's like early christmas' says reality TV star Papa Penny Penny

After what seems like a lifetime, Tsonga music icon Penny Penny's reality show is finally returning to Mzansi Magic tonight (Wednesday) and he's promising more 'goldie bone' moments and an in-depth understanding of the man behind the persona.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours before the first episode of season two aired, Papa Penny, real name Eric Nkovani, said he can't wait for people to learn more about him.

"I feel great. It's not only a second season but a second chance to give people a (closer) look into my life. People loved it the first time and that's why it is back. It's bigger and even better... it's like early christmas for both me and for my supporters," he said.

When Papa Penny Ahee debuted it quickly become a firm favourite on Mzansi Magic and attracted constant engagement across social media.

Fans fell in love with the 'authenticity' of the show as Papa Penny allowed an 'unfiltered' view into his music, family and flamboyant style.

The reality star said the second season of the show would give people even more of him because people can't "finish him".

"People will see more of me. I live with people, I'm not an enemy of people. People enjoy my presence. We (him and people around him) love each other. Since the first season, my house has even become like a tourist spot. Many people just want to say hi and after this season I think it's going to be worse," he said.

The Bum Bum hitmaker explained that he doesn't mind the adoration he receives from fans.

He said his reality show has shown different sides to him and if people still shower him with love, "he must be doing something right."