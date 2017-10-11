TshisaLIVE

'It's like early christmas' says reality TV star Papa Penny Penny

11 October 2017 - 15:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
Reality TV star Papa Penny is ready to give more of himself in season 2
Reality TV star Papa Penny is ready to give more of himself in season 2
Image: Via Instagram

After what seems like a lifetime, Tsonga music icon Penny Penny's reality show is finally returning to Mzansi Magic tonight (Wednesday) and he's promising more 'goldie bone' moments and an in-depth understanding of the man behind the persona.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours before the first episode of season two aired, Papa Penny, real name Eric Nkovani, said he can't wait for people to learn more about him.

"I feel great. It's not only a second season but a second chance to give people a (closer) look into my life. People loved it the first time and that's why it is back. It's bigger and even better... it's like early christmas for both me and for my supporters," he said.

When Papa Penny Ahee debuted it quickly become a firm favourite on Mzansi Magic and attracted constant engagement across social media. 

Fans fell in love with the 'authenticity' of the show as Papa Penny allowed an 'unfiltered' view into his music, family and flamboyant style.

The reality star said the second season of the show would give people even more of him because people can't "finish him".

"People will see more of me. I live with people, I'm not an enemy of people. People enjoy my presence. We (him and people around him) love each other. Since the first season, my house has even become like a tourist spot. Many people just want to say hi and after this season I think it's going to be worse," he said.

The Bum Bum hitmaker explained that he doesn't mind the adoration he receives from fans.

He said his reality show has shown different sides to him and if people still shower him with love, "he must be doing something right."

Zola Nombona on embracing her gap and inspiring young girls

Despite having stolen the hearts of many in Mzansi as one of SA's most talented thespians, Zola Nombona said she's still shocked at the love she gets ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals

Sbahle Mpisane is not about to let hate get her down. She started off the week by posting comments to media articles written about her, illustrating ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: Youngsta Cpt rages at fans for throwing things at him

Outspoken hip-hop artist Youngsta Cpt shocked fans recently when he stopped a performance at the Rocking the Daisies Music Festival to lambaste fans ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint

Last night's episode of Checkpoint left Twitter shocked after  investigations revealed the alleged fraud taking place in the food industry, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Penny Lebyane: I was told I was too loud and unladylike

Despite now being one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, Penny Lebyane had to fight to make her mark in the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
X