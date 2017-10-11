TshisaLIVE

Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals

11 October 2017 - 10:33 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle is sharing a positive body image.
Image: Via Sbahle Mpisane Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane is not about to let hate get her down. She started off the week by posting comments to media articles written about her, illustrating the barrage of hate she constantly faces.

But she isn't about to let it get to her. Instead, she is more focussed than ever and is determined to shed ideas around what someone's body should look like.

In a post on her Instagram account, she showed the difference between flexing and not flexing. 

"It's funny that in 2017 some people believe that you cant have muscles and still look feminine!!! I represent to you, FIT AND THICK... fitness comes in all shapes and sizes."

Halala!

