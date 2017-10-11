Shuu...Tjovitjo sheds a million viewers in one month

After setting a record as the most popular drama series on TV, SABC 1's Tjovitjo shed over 1 million viewers in September to become only the eighth most watched show in Mzansi.

Tjovitjo was the talk of the town after its debut in August amassed more viewers than local TV cult classics Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 in their prime. However the Broadcast Research Council's latest Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) revealed that the show dropped from 5.7 million viewers in August to 4.5 million viewers in September.

That figure saw it tumble three places on TAMS' SABC 1 most-watched list, with Bafana Bafana's matches against Cape Verde and the Zulu News proving more popular with viewers.

SABC 1 programmes manager Sane Zondi told TshisaLIVE that they were not concerned with the drop in audiences as it was still exceeding its projected target.

"Understandably, the first episode of the series attracted a higher-than-average audience figure at 5.7 million viewers. The series continues to be popular with our youthful viewers, with it currently maintaining an average audience figure of 4.3 million viewers, far above its projected target.

Zondi said the channel was "more than satisfied with the shows’ current audience performance" and was pleased that it was beating its competitors, while still delivering gripping content.

"The relevant topics raised within the series resonate with our core target audience, the youth of Mzansi. We believe Tjovitjo continues to deliver on good storytelling and audience entertainment," he added.