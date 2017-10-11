Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint
Last night's episode of Checkpoint left Twitter shocked after investigations revealed the alleged fraud taking place in the food industry, indicating that people have been buying "expired" food from stores without knowing.
The eNCA investigative show proved that there are food producers deliberately changing or removing ‘best before’ labels on food products to replace them with later dates.
Twitter reacted with memes showing their concern and disgust at the illegal practice.
Haiboo the expiry date is moved two years further 😯😯. We are dead mos, this is murder. #Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/JVElLTB6kF— ♛ Nubian Kween ♕ (@luciaralepobe) October 10, 2017
#Checkpoint #FoodFraud@Checkpoint_eNCA— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 10, 2017
Reja di poison everyday! pic.twitter.com/Vgq7QkBzY8
#Checkpoint Bathong so we busy eating rotten food mo kanthi mxm watsaa retla shwa pic.twitter.com/OLdTgBeBTI— Hazel☔☔ (@Purple_Hazelia) October 10, 2017
#Checkpoint— 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) October 10, 2017
haven’t been eating cake because of a tooth problem😂😂
I’m safe right😳😳 pic.twitter.com/MRSUDxlWop
After #Checkpoint you realize that the groceries in your house might all be expired despite what the "Best Before" label says... pic.twitter.com/kN4FKVcBz7— UNsigned|RayHarvest® (@Ray_Harvest) October 10, 2017
#Checkpoint so all this time ntse reja dibodu?😭😭 bathung!🙆 pic.twitter.com/XYLDLPbb1g— Black Victoria🌸 (@BlackVictoria89) October 10, 2017
#Checkpoint...from expired meat to expired magwinya? Re ja nontshontsho mos!!!? pic.twitter.com/PtE2jCVyR0— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) October 10, 2017
#checkpoint— 👽 (@mondlaneshaun) October 10, 2017
So my favourite cake yakho shoprite is made from expired stuff pic.twitter.com/sMbwFKSM0U
What if Woolies paid Checkpoint to expose pik and pay and shoprite to gain momentum coz their pastry is overpriced?#Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/sd2eXPbyZf— 💀BLACKNINJA💀 (@Jawz_ink) October 10, 2017
