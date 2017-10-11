TshisaLIVE

Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint

11 October 2017 - 10:23 By TshisaLIVE
Checkpoint host Nkepile Mabuse and her team exposed food fraud
Checkpoint host Nkepile Mabuse and her team exposed food fraud
Image: Via Twitter

Last night's episode of Checkpoint left Twitter shocked after  investigations revealed the alleged fraud taking place in the food industry, indicating that people have been buying "expired" food from stores without knowing.

The eNCA investigative show proved that there are food producers deliberately changing or removing ‘best before’ labels on food products to replace them with later dates. 

Twitter reacted with memes showing their concern and disgust at the illegal practice.

Zodwa Wabantu on 'black tax' expectations: I'm looking after me first

As Zodwa Wabantu gains popularity and more cash flows in, she is constantly reminded of the "responsibility she has towards her family. But she has ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Mo Flava on fighting that 'arrogant' label: I don't know where it came from

Having worked in the industry for over a decade, radio personality and club DJ Mo Flava has had his fair share of ups and down, but is still fighting ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Tumi Morake gives couples advice on dealing with disagreements

Tumi Morake used her personal experience and disagreements with her husband to share advice with listeners on how to work out their own ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production

An employee of Muvhango appeared in court this week after being arrested for allegedly stealing over R3-million from the show's petty cash. According ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Here's why Thick Leeyonce has zero tolerance for body-shaming trolls

Photographer and plus-size model, Thick Leeyonce is unapologetically proud of her curves and has a no-nonsense approach to anyone who tries to get ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial
X