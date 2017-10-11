TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Youngsta Cpt rages at fans for throwing things at him

11 October 2017 - 10:25 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Youngsta Cpt reprimanded fans for throwing things at him while he was performing.
Rapper Youngsta Cpt reprimanded fans for throwing things at him while he was performing.
Image: Via Youngsta Cpt's Instagram

Outspoken hip-hop artist Youngsta Cpt shocked fans recently when he stopped a performance at the Rocking the Daisies Music Festival to lambaste fans for throwing things at him.

In a video, which has been shared across social media, the rapper is seen losing his cool and confronting a fan in the audience for throwing things.

"Throw something at me again. I will come off this stage and skop you in the p*es, mate. Don't take me for a p*es," he said, before turning his attention to other fans and demanding respect.

The rapper's antics drew mixed reactions from fans, with some claiming he was acting "unprofessional".

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, Youngsta Cpt's management refused to comment.

Zodwa Wabantu on 'black tax' expectations: I'm looking after me first

As Zodwa Wabantu gains popularity and more cash flows in, she is constantly reminded of the "responsibility she has towards her family. But she has ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production

An employee of Muvhango appeared in court this week after being arrested for allegedly stealing over R3-million from the show's petty cash. According ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Kwesta won't snub local rappers on his upcoming album

Kwesta has recently made headlines for his impressive international collaborations with artists like Tory Lanez, Rick Ross and Wale, but ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'You uncultured swine' - Maps Maponyane sends a hater packing

Maps Maponyane is one of the nicest guys in Mzansi, when a follower accused him of being disrespectful to his mother, he sent the hater running for ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Tumi Morake gives couples advice on dealing with disagreements

Tumi Morake used her personal experience and disagreements with her husband to share advice with listeners on how to work out their own ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mo Flava on fighting that 'arrogant' label: I don't know where it came from

Having worked in the industry for over a decade, radio personality and club DJ Mo Flava has had his fair share of ups and down, but is still fighting ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial
X