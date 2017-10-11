WATCH: Youngsta Cpt rages at fans for throwing things at him

Outspoken hip-hop artist Youngsta Cpt shocked fans recently when he stopped a performance at the Rocking the Daisies Music Festival to lambaste fans for throwing things at him.

In a video, which has been shared across social media, the rapper is seen losing his cool and confronting a fan in the audience for throwing things.

"Throw something at me again. I will come off this stage and skop you in the p*es, mate. Don't take me for a p*es," he said, before turning his attention to other fans and demanding respect.