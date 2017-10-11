TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu on her son: I want him to live without compromise

11 October 2017 - 12:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu gets real about her son
Zodwa Wabantu gets real about her son
Image: Via Instagram

"I won't lie and say we get along all the time or that he is happy with everything I do, because that isn't the truth," said Zodwa.

The 32-year-old, who is a mother to an 11-year-old son, said that when she is at home she is "just a normal mom."

"We have a standard mother-son relationship. He's also my friend and he calls me Zuzu. We talk about everything -  the good and the bad. I won't say he's always singing my praises, because he is not. Sometimes he asks me to tone it down, sometimes he praises me or tells me that his friends saw me do this or that," she said.

The entertainer explained that she cut ties with her son's father long ago, although she doesn't stop their relationship. She said she maintained a relationship with his son's paternal grandmother for his sake.

"I still speak to the father of my son but we have zero relationship. I communicate with my child's grandmother. He (the father of her child) calls me though but the thing about me is if you hurt me or betray me, I won't even pretend I like you. So I don't want people around me that I can't trust," she said.

Zodwa gushes about her son on social media, saying he's a very bright child. As a mother, she said she can only hope that her son learns to be himself without compromise, just as she had.

"What I am teaching my son is 'do you'. If he grasps that from my life, then he will be set. I am an example in that regard. Remember we teach them values and we nurture them, but when they turn 18, they have to make their own decisions. I want him to know that life is hard and that at the end of the day he needs to live his life his way," she said.

'You uncultured swine' - Maps Maponyane sends a hater packing

Maps Maponyane is one of the nicest guys in Mzansi, when a follower accused him of being disrespectful to his mother, he sent the hater running for ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

US group Migos clear the air on SA culture tour 'scam'

Award-winning US rap group Migos have moved swiftly to set the record straight on suggestions that they were not booked to perform in South Africa, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps

After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans. The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa Wabantu explains the REAL reason she and Skolopad 'don't mix'

Zodwa Wabantu has squashed claims of a brewing feud between her and entertainer Skolopad, explaining that she just does not want to be painted with ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Ntando and Babes unite in epic song and dance collab

Put Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo together on the stage and you're sure to get magic. That's exactly what happened at Icon in Soweto when Ntando said ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
X