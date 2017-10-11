Zola Nombona on embracing her gap and inspiring young girls

Despite having stolen the hearts of many in Mzansi as one of SA's most talented thespians, Zola Nombona said she's still shocked at the love she gets and the inspiration she's become to young girls.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the award-winning actress explained that the gap between her teeth got her bullied in primary school but she quickly learned to embrace it.

Looking back the actress said she understands it was just "kids being mean".

"They would joke about putting a R5 coin in my gap but I'm the last born of five kids at home and am not the only one with a gap. So I learnt a long time ago that I am beautiful just the way I am. My family made sure I understood that the greatest thing you can do is love yourself because there is only one you and now I'm inspiring others," she said.

It's only been four years since Zola began her journey in the acting industry but her impressive resume suggests that she's a force to be reckoned with and she's ready for more.

"I am always looking to stretch myself. I want to fully explore all the art spaces I have access to: From film to theatre and now I'm also going (slowly) into music. I've been singing all my life and I'll be doing some vocals on a house song," she said.

Zola explained that she won't call herself a musician just yet.

"The same way I don't want or like it when people disrespect acting as an art, I won't want to do the same with music. So I'm going slowly into it to learn all that I need to. I have a voice that has an afro-pop feel, but the first song people will know my voice on is a house track. I just want people to dance," she said.

The iNumber Number actress has impressed on local productions such as Intersexions, Z'bondiwe and Lockdown.

She told TshisaLIVE that despite being a recognisable face, she doesn't see herself as a celebrity and still gets shocked by fan love.

"One time I went shopping and was looking through magazines when a girl recognised me and started shaking and crying, telling me how much she loves me. It was so surreal that I cried too, because I'm just doing what I love and receiving so much love in return," she said.