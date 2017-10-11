TshisaLIVE

Zola Nombona on embracing her gap and inspiring young girls

11 October 2017 - 13:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Zola Nombona
Actress Zola Nombona
Image: Via Instagram

Despite having stolen the hearts of many in Mzansi as one of SA's most talented thespians, Zola Nombona said she's still shocked at the love she gets and the inspiration she's become to young girls.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the award-winning actress explained that the gap between her teeth got her bullied in primary school but she quickly learned to embrace it.

Looking back the actress said she understands it was just "kids being mean".

"They would joke about putting a R5 coin in my gap but I'm the last born of five kids at home and am not the only one with a gap. So I learnt a long time ago that I am beautiful just the way I am. My family made sure I understood that the greatest thing you can do is love yourself because there is only one you and now I'm inspiring others," she said.

 It's only been four years since Zola began her journey in the acting industry but her  impressive resume suggests that she's a force to be reckoned with and she's ready for more.

"I am always looking to stretch myself. I want to fully explore all the art spaces I have access to: From film to theatre and now I'm also going (slowly) into music. I've been singing all my life and I'll be doing some vocals on a house song," she said.

Zola explained that she won't call herself a musician just yet. 

"The same way I don't want or like it when people disrespect acting as an art, I won't want to do the same with music. So I'm going slowly into it to learn all that I need to. I have a voice that has an afro-pop feel, but the first song people will know my voice on is a house track. I just want people to dance," she said.

The iNumber Number actress has impressed on local productions such as Intersexions, Z'bondiwe and Lockdown.

She told TshisaLIVE that despite being a recognisable face, she doesn't see herself as a celebrity and still gets shocked by fan love.

"One time I went shopping and was looking through magazines when a girl recognised me and started shaking and crying, telling me how much she loves me. It was so surreal that I cried too, because I'm just doing what I love and receiving so much love in return," she said.

Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals

Sbahle Mpisane is not about to let hate get her down. She started off the week by posting comments to media articles written about her, illustrating ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: Youngsta Cpt rages at fans for throwing things at him

Outspoken hip-hop artist Youngsta Cpt shocked fans recently when he stopped a performance at the Rocking the Daisies Music Festival to lambaste fans ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint

Last night's episode of Checkpoint left Twitter shocked after  investigations revealed the alleged fraud taking place in the food industry, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Penny Lebyane: I was told I was too loud and unladylike

Despite now being one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, Penny Lebyane had to fight to make her mark in the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu on 'black tax' expectations: I'm looking after me first

As Zodwa Wabantu gains popularity and more cash flows in, she is constantly reminded of the "responsibility she has towards her family. But she has ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
X