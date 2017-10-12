'I don't have a problem with him,' says Emtee on beef with Yung Swiss

Rapper Emtee has come out to squash speculation that he has beef with Yung Swiss who was crowned number one on the MTV Base hottest rap artist list.

This after the rapper's team dissed Swiss on Twitter after the list revealed he beat Emtee to the number one slot.

"No, not at all, I don't have a problem with him (Yung Swiss), I have a problem with the list. That list is wrong. The thing is on that list I'm the only person who does trap, the rest don't do trap, I'm the only one," he said.

The rapper, who recently released his latest album Manando, explained why he thinks the list is "false".

He suggested that he was on a different level compared to other rappers on the list. Emtee used his previous hits, rap genre and YouTube music video views to show how distinguished he is.

"You can't put me amongst someone who hasn't even sold a 1,000 CD's, you know what I'm saying. Yeah, you compare me to somebody who doesn't even have one music video that has over a million Youtube views. All my video's are above a million views, so you can't really put someone who doesn't have that above me," he explained.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Yung Swiss previously explained that despite his respect for Emtee as an artist, he wouldn't reject being "number one" as he didn't ask to be compared to him.

"I was happy to be number one. At the end of the day that is what we are in this game for. And I'm not going to say I don't think I should be number one. I am glad I am number one and I feel like I should be number one. I didn't discredit anyone on that list but obviously Emtee and his team saw the list in a different way. I was like: 'why are we doing this?' but he just went on and on," Swiss said.