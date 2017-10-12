TshisaLIVE

'I don't have a problem with him,' says Emtee on beef with Yung Swiss

12 October 2017 - 13:34 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Emtee says he has no
Rapper Emtee says he has no "beef" with rapper Yung Swiss
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Emtee has come out to squash speculation that he has beef with Yung Swiss who was crowned number one on the MTV Base hottest rap artist list. 

This after the rapper's team dissed Swiss on Twitter after the list revealed he beat Emtee to the number one slot. 

"No, not at all, I don't have a problem with him (Yung Swiss), I have a problem with the list. That list is wrong. The thing is on that list I'm the only person who does trap, the rest don't do trap, I'm the only one," he said.

The rapper, who recently released his latest album Manando, explained why he thinks the list is "false".

He suggested that he was on a different level compared to other rappers on the list. Emtee used his previous hits, rap genre and YouTube music video views to show how distinguished he is.

"You can't put me amongst someone who hasn't even sold a 1,000 CD's, you know what I'm saying. Yeah, you compare me to somebody who doesn't even have one music video that has over a million Youtube views. All my video's are above a million views, so you can't really put someone who doesn't have that above me," he explained.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Yung Swiss previously explained that despite his respect for Emtee as an artist, he wouldn't reject being "number one" as he didn't ask to be compared to him.

"I was happy to be number one. At the end of the day that is what we are in this game for.  And I'm not going to say I don't think I should be number one. I am glad I am number one and I feel like I should be number one. I didn't discredit anyone on that list but obviously Emtee and his team saw the list in a different way. I was like: 'why are we doing this?' but he just went on and on," Swiss said.

Ntsiki Mazwai claims family member is emotionally abusing her

Less than a week after claiming that she was raped by a well-known musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has told fans that she is being emotionally abused by a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

SNAPS: Bonang serves major sauce in latest lingerie shoot

Bonang Matheba has caused a heatwave on social media, after she shared pictures from her latest lingerie photoshoot.  Queen B took to her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s last moments on Rhythm City

Two months after being killed in a botched hijacking, actor Dumi Masilela made his final appearance on e.tv's Rhythm City on Wednesday night. Fans ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

#PapaPennyAhee: Twitter can't believe Papa Penny was 'poisoned'

Reality show Papa Penny Ahee returned to TV screens, packed with enough drama to get Papa Penny's fans in a complete tizz.  Twitter went from ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH: Thought Skolopad had left the game? Nah ah!

If you have been missing out on your favourite lady in a yellow-dress flaunting her goods, then get ready for the return of Skolopad. Everybody ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  3. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She is trying to be like us'- Skolopad throws fresh shade at Zodwa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X