TshisaLIVE

'It's a sense of validation,' says Minnie on married life

12 October 2017 - 15:06 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini is loving every moment of married life.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Minnie Dlamini is loving every moment of being Mrs Jones and has described the new chapter of her life as "so much fun."

Speaking to Tumi Morake on WTF, Minnie said that being married has given her a sense of security. 

"It's so much fun. It's a sense of validation. It's the ability to love unconditionally and be in a safe space. I feel so much more secure."

Even though the TV personality has entered a new chapter in her life, to fans she will always be Minnie Dlamini. 

She said that she plans to be on TV screens for as long as people want to see her. 

"I love what I do and when you're pushing your passion it resonates with the audience. I'll work for as long as people want to see me on TV," Minnie added. 

Fans will get a glimpse into Minnie and Quinton's fairytale wedding when their three-part documentary airs on Friday night at 7pm on Vuzu Amp. 

