TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai claims family member is emotionally abusing her

12 October 2017 - 11:04 By TshisaLIVE
Ntsiki Mazwai claims a family member is emotionally abusing her.
Ntsiki Mazwai claims a family member is emotionally abusing her.
Image: Via Ntsiki Mazwai's Instagram

Less than a week after claiming that she was raped by a well-known musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has told fans that she is being emotionally abused by a family member who is making her life a "living hell".

"Nobody is hearing my cry. Everybody keeps quiet as he hurls abuse...He does it every day. Swears at me every day. Accuses me of things I haven't done just so he can express his rage at me," she wrote on Instagram.

She alleged that other family members turn a blind eye to the situation.

"Patriarchy is a deep and difficult problem we face as a society, in our families. It is a vile disease that make the men in our homes a danger to us," she added.

Interacting with a fan, Ntsiki claimed that the situation was "toxic" and got so bad she had to speak out.

"Why do you think I'm now shouting loud for the world. I have murderous thought. He is so foul and disgusting. Undithuka (insulting me) every single day. It’s so toxic," she said, in response to a fan's own tale of abuse.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE Ntsiki asked for privacy on the matter.

#PapaPennyAhee: Twitter can't believe Papa Penny was 'poisoned'

Reality show Papa Penny Ahee returned to TV screens, packed with enough drama to get Papa Penny's fans in a complete tizz.  Twitter went from ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Yung Swiss confirms beef has ruined the chance of a collab with Emtee

Trap musician Yung Swiss says that the relationship between himself and Emtee has deteriorated so much, there is little chance of the pair working ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Skolopad on Zodwa beef: She's like a trailer and I am a car

Singer and dancer Nonhlanhla "Skolopad" Qwabe is ready to take her beef with Zodwa Wabantu to the next level and has promised more fireworks between ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Shuu...Tjovitjo sheds a million viewers in one month

After setting a record as the most popular drama series on TV, SABC 1's Tjovitjo shed over 1 million viewers in September to become only the eighth ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals

Sbahle Mpisane is not about to let hate get her down. She started off the week by posting comments to media articles written about her, illustrating ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  3. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She is trying to be like us'- Skolopad throws fresh shade at Zodwa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm
X