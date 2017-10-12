TshisaLIVE

#PapaPennyAhee: Twitter can't believe Papa Penny was 'poisoned'

12 October 2017 - 09:47 By TshisaLIVE
TV star Papa Penny never disappoints and Twitter loves him for that.
Image: Via Instagram

Reality show Papa Penny Ahee returned to TV screens, packed with enough drama to get Papa Penny's fans in a complete tizz. 

Twitter went from excitement to shock on Wednesday as the Mzansi Magic reality show's first episode of season two aired. 

Papa Penny revealed that he survived several poisoning attempts in his life and tasked his chef to taste the food in front of him so they can 'die together'.

In true Papa Penny style, he also left Twitter with some words to add to their vocabulary such as 'quick die' which means poison and 'NIP' which is the opposite of VIP, and means 'not important person'.

Twitter was overjoyed by the show's return and had the memes to prove it:

