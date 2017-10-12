#PapaPennyAhee: Twitter can't believe Papa Penny was 'poisoned'
Reality show Papa Penny Ahee returned to TV screens, packed with enough drama to get Papa Penny's fans in a complete tizz.
Twitter went from excitement to shock on Wednesday as the Mzansi Magic reality show's first episode of season two aired.
Papa Penny revealed that he survived several poisoning attempts in his life and tasked his chef to taste the food in front of him so they can 'die together'.
In true Papa Penny style, he also left Twitter with some words to add to their vocabulary such as 'quick die' which means poison and 'NIP' which is the opposite of VIP, and means 'not important person'.
Twitter was overjoyed by the show's return and had the memes to prove it:
Black Twitter arriving to watch #PapaPennyAhee like! pic.twitter.com/Vcrj4iRFmF— #BrokenVows (@ErickThemba) October 11, 2017
Keep your Minnie and Bonang shows #PapaPennyAhee is fire pic.twitter.com/4JUPSJMnSM— faith (@_faithinlove_) October 11, 2017
Papa Penny hires a chef to cook for his family but, still thinks the chef might poison him.#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/CwVIC7v75O— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) October 11, 2017
Papa Penny has been poisoned multiple times & has lived to tell the story #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/FcLV4uv98n— Lesito ♒ (@LesNgobz) October 11, 2017
When #PapaPennyAhee said he survived poison alot of times😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YRkmH3OrQM— 🌈🌈Ms_Lola🦄🦄 (@Iam_Miss_Lola) October 11, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee— Dutchess👑 (@Im_Honourable) October 11, 2017
So poison is called die quick...I'm here to learn pic.twitter.com/GYU5E2IlZb
This poison story is real kodwa #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/HjZJq4YUOX— Lindiwe Mthimunye (@TheRealLeendy) October 11, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee survived lots poison bro legend right there pic.twitter.com/TSRS8f1Tvj— VOOV:Uncle2Renda🇿🇦 (@Malume2Renda) October 11, 2017
"When it's time to eat you must eat first because I don't trust you yet,someone might bribe you to poison me" #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/9avWuFlRUk— 17/10🎈 (@lungoh_ngcobo) October 11, 2017
NIP, Red Card, Die Quick Poison, 👨🍳 manicure, statues all in 1 Episode Can't deal #PapaPennyAhee 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/WRpGtvS9Pi— Mr Ndaba (@Fjeeezy) October 11, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee that moment when he says he survived a lot of poison. Ahee ngwananga pic.twitter.com/pjObVt5BxX— Jablee (@bajabulilendaba) October 11, 2017
The chef must eat first so that if ever there's poison ka swakudya swa vona they can all die #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/H8PTig9md8— Daenerys Targaryen (@Vutivi_M) October 11, 2017
The legend is back.. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/G8c1OmelW1— Gontse King Culture (@Gontse_Chuck) October 11, 2017
